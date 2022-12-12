Stamps name Dickenson GM, Hufnagel stays as pres.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have announced the following changes to their football operations staff:

• Head coach Dave Dickenson adds the title of general manager.

• John Hufnagel steps down as general manager and will continue to serve as team president, a position he has held since 2016. He will also remain in the football operations department in the capacity of consultant.

• Director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney adds the title of assistant general manager.

• Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel and director of football operations Nick Bojda will also take on additional responsibilities.

“Dave had already been involved in personnel decisions and moving into the general manager’s office is the natural progression for both he and the football club,” said Hufnagel. “The time was right for me to take a step back and reduce some of my workload while still remaining involved with the player-evaluation process. I am very confident that the team is in very capable hands with Dave, Brendan, Cole and Nick.”

“The goal is to maintain the standard of excellence and working with this great group of men, I’m very confident we’re going to be able to do that,” said Dickenson. “I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to work with Huff through the years and I’m happy that he will remain involved in the evaluation processes.

“I’m very excited by the added responsibility I’ve been given and look forward to seeing where 2023 leads us.”

John Hufnagel had been the Stampeders’ general manager since 2008. Calgary posted a winning record in each of his 14 seasons in that role, qualified for the playoffs 14 times, finished first in the West Division seven times and won Grey Cups in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

Dickenson has been a Stampeders coach for 14 years. He became head coach in 2016 when Hufnagel stepped away from the sidelines to focus on general manager’s duties as well as his new role as team president. Dickenson started coaching with the Stamps in 2009 after completing his Hall-of-Fame career as a player.

Mahoney has been with the Red and White for 16 seasons including four as director of player personnel. He previously served as director of Canadian scouting and assistant director of football operations.

Cole Hufnagel has been the Stamps’ director of U.S. scouting for seven seasons after spending nine years with the National Football League’s New York Jets.

Bojda has just completed his fourth season as Calgary’s director of football operations.