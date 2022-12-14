Bombers sign DB Winston Rose to extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that the club has signed American cornerback Winston Rose to a one-year contract extension. Rose had been scheduled to become a free agent February 14.

Rose returns to the Blue Bombers in 2023 for his fourth season with Winnipeg and his sixth in the Canadian Football League.

Rose started 17 regular season games and also started in the Western Final and Grey Cup in 2022. The defensive back finished second on the team in tackles with 66 while adding three interceptions, including one which he returned for a score, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven pass knockdowns. Rose also added eight tackles and an interception in the Western Final and another five tackles in the Grey Cup.

Rose led the CFL in interceptions in 2019 and was a league all-star, earning him a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals as a result. He spent most of the 2020 season on the Bengals practice roster, suiting up for two regular season games, before rejoining the Blue Bombers in October of 2021. Rose was part of one of the most memorable plays in the 108th Grey Cup as he tipped a pass first deflected by Deatrick Nichols into the arms of Kyrie Wilson for the championship-sealing interception in overtime of the Grey Cup win.

A veteran of 60 CFL games with Ottawa, B.C. and Winnipeg, Rose has 182 career tackles and 17 interceptions, 12 of them as a member of the Blue Bombers.

He first came to Canada in 2016 as a late practice roster addition in Toronto after NFL stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts before being waived and signed by the Ottawa REDBLACKS.