CFL reveals updated negotiation lists for each team

TORONTO – The CFL’s nine teams have each unveiled 10 players from their winter negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions – in September and December – each year, following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

2022 WINTER NEGOTIATION LISTS

BC LIONS

Name Position College BRICE, Chase QB Appalachian State DUGGAN, Max QB TCU HALL, Jaren QB Brigham Young LEARY, Devin QB North Carolina State MCCALL, Grayson QB Coastal Carolina MELLOTT, Tommy QB Montana State NUSSMEIER, Garrett QB Louisiana State PLUMLEE, John Rhys QB Central Florida TUNE, Clayton QB Houston WARD, Cameron QB Washington State

EDMONTON ELKS

Name Position College AHLERS, Holton QB East Carolina BOLDEN, Isaiah DB Jackson State CENTEIO, Todd QB James Madison FRYFOGLE, Ty WR Indiana JELKS, Jalen DL Oregon NIX, Bo QB Oregon PENIX JR, Michael QB Washington RISING, Cameron QB Utah SANDERS, Spencer QB Oklahoma State SAYLORS, Jacob RB East Tennessee State

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Name Position College BELLAMY, LeVante RB Western Michigan BONNER, Logan QB Utah State BROWNING, Jake QB Washington HAENER, Jake QB Fresno State JACKSON, Robert DB UNLV LEMONIER, Jessie DE Liberty LEWIS, Tommylee WR Northern Illinois STEINMETZ, David OL Purdue VANTREASE, Kyle QB Georgia Southern WESTRY, Chris DB Kentucky

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Name Position College ALBRIGHT, Christian DE Ball State FERGUSON, Parker OL Air Force HIERS, Michael QB Samford HOLLAND, Jeff DE Auburn HUTCHERSON, Sadarius OL South Carolina HYATT, Mitch OT Clemson KIRK, Luther DB Illinois State ROGERS, Will QB Mississippi State TAYLOR, Julian DL Temple THORNE, Payton QB Michigan State

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Name Position College ANDRIES, Blaise LO Minnesota CUNNINGHAM, Chase QB Middle Tennessee State CUNNINGHAM, Malik QB Louisville DENG, Kuony DE Califorinia EALY, Adrian OL Oklahoma FINCH, Sharif DE Temple PARRIS, Timon OL Stony Brook REMIGIO, Nikko WR Fresno State WADE, Barrington LB Iowa WILLIAMS, Denzel DB Villanova

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Name Position College BAYLESS, Omar WR Arkansas State CRAWFORD, Kekoa WR California DANIELS, Jalon QB Kansas FULLER, Aaron WR Washington JOHNSON, Josh RB Louisiana at Monroe JONES, Xavier RB Southern Methodist KAMARA, Azur DL Kansas REED, Austin QB Western Kentucky SLOVIS, Kedon QB Pittsburgh STROMAN, Greg DB Virginia Tech

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Name Position College GARROR, Eric DB Louisiana-Lafayette HENDERSON, Nolan QB Delaware KOKOSIOULIS, Fotis WR Fordham LAND, Isaiah DL FAMU MCLAUGHLIN, Jaleel RB Youngstown State MCMAHON, Deonta RB McNeese PARKER, Aaron WR Rhode Island PAYTON, Fred QB Mercer STANLEY, Nate QB Iowa TRAVIS, Jordan QB Florida State

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Name Position College BLACK, Josh OT Syracuse COOK, Dylan OL Montana DANIELS, Jayden QB Louisiana State MORGAN, Tanner QB Minnesota NEWSOME, Dazz WR North Carolina RUSSELL, Chapelle LB Temple SCHAFFER, Thomas DL Stanford SMITH, De’Veon RB Michigan THOMAS, Skyler DB Liberty THOMPSON-ROBINSON, Dorian QB UCLA

MONTREAL ALOUETTES