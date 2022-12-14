Elks sign RB Mekhai Johnson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Mekhai Johnson.

Johnson spent the 2022 season at Tusculum University (NCAA Division II), rushing for 635 yards on 100 attempts, while adding eight touchdowns in 11 games for the Pioneers. The Dorchester, MA native previously played at Marist College, totalling 159 carries for 863 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games over four seasons (2017-2019, 2021).