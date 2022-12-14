Follow CFL

REDBLACKS extend National RB Jackson Bennett through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed National running back Jackson Bennett to a two-year contract extension keeping him in Ottawa through 2024. Bennett was set to become a free agent on February 14.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” said Bennett. “Ottawa has been home for a very long time, and holds a special place in my heart. To suit up again for the city that raised me is nothing but a blessing.”

Bennett, 26, arrived to the REDBLACKS in 2022, after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 14 games, the Cumberland, Ontario native rushed for a career-high 234 yards on 50 attempts, and hauled in 15 catches for 86 yards. Bennett also contributed in the return game, racking up 160 yards on eight kick returns.

