Bombers extend National LS Mike Benson through 2024

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that the club has signed National long-snapper Mike Benson to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Winnipeg through 2024. Benson was scheduled to become a free agent February 14.

Benson returns to his hometown Blue Bombers in 2023 for a third season with the team and his 10th in the Canadian Football League.

The Winnipeg native served as the team’s long-snapper for all 18 regular season games in 2022 as well as the Western Final and 109th Grey Cup.

Benson first joined the Blue Bombers as a free agent in February of 2021 and began his CFL career with the Edmonton Elks in 2013. The following season Benson joined the BC Lions, where he wore the Orange and Black from 2014 until 2018. Benson played the 2019 season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS before signing with the Montreal Alouettes in 2020, but the cancellation of the CFL season that year made him a free agent again the following February.

A product of St. Paul’s High School and the Winnipeg Rifles program before attending Acadia University, Benson has now appeared in 121 regular season CFL games, including 32 as a member of the Blue Bombers.