Elks sign DL Eli Mencer and OL Elijah Watson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Eli Mencer and Canadian offensive lineman Elijah Watson. ​

Mencer spent 2021 and 2022 with the Toronto Argonauts, appearing in six games each season. He has recorded 17 special teams tackles and one interception in his 12 career CFL games.

The Altoona, PA product played 45 games over four seasons of NCAA Division 1 football at the University of Albany, totalling 106 solo tackles, 21.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries. As a senior defensive end in 2019, he was named AP Second Team All-American and First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association.

A native of Toronto Ont., Watson played U SPORTS football for the Carleton Ravens. In 2017 he recorded career highs with three solo tackles, two tackle assists, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.