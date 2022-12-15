Stamps welcome back Hunchak

The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday that the team has signed National receiver Colton Hunchak to a contract extension. Hunchak was set to become a free agent on February 14.

“We’re excited to have (Hunchak) back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s consistently made our team better since he joined the Stampeders and I look forward to seeing him expand his role in 2023.”

A Calgary native and an alumnus of Notre Dame High School, Hunchak has played 42 regular-season games for the Red and White since being selected by the Stampeders in the 2019 CFL Draft. He has 38 career catches for 547 yards.

“I’m extremely grateful to be back with the Stampeders for the 2023 season,” said Hunchak. “Calgary has been known for its winning tradition and I know without a doubt we have a special group of guys to continue that and work towards our goal of bringing the Grey Cup back to Calgary.”

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Hunchak was a two-time second-team Ontario University Athletics all-star at York University. In 2018, he finished fourth in the OUA with 58 receptions and had 610 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. In 2016, he earned second-team all-conference honours after making 43 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns.

At Notre Dame, he was a three-time provincial all-star.