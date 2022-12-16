Bombers sign LB Kyrie Wilson to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a one-year contract extension. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Wilson (six-foot-one, 221 pounds, Fresno State; born: November 5, 1992, in Fresno, CA) returns to the Bombers in 2023 for what will be his sixth season after originally signing with the club in 2017.

RELATED

» O’Shea signs three-year extension with Bombers

» Bombers sign DB Winston Rose to extension

» Winnipeg Blue Bombers pending free agent list

Wilson had his 2022 season cut short after suffering an Achilles injury in the fourth game of the season. In his four games prior to injury, he registered 17 tackles, adding another on special teams, while also picking up one quarterback sack.

A versatile linebacker that had patrolled the weak-side spot in the club’s two championship runs of 2019 and 2021, Wilson’s best season statistically came in 2019 when he started all 18 games and finished third on the club in defensive plays, registering 63 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, along with three sacks, one interception, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses.

Wilson has now appeared in 35 games in a Blue Bombers uniform with 96 career tackles, four sacks and one interception for a touchdown.

He was first signed by the Bombers in April of 2017 after agreeing to a contract with the Oakland Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Wilson was a three-year starter at Fresno State.