REDBLACKS extend WR Nate Behar through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National receiver Nate Behar to a two-year contract extension. Behar was set to become a free agent on February 14.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS name Bob Dyce head coach

» REDBLACKS sign OL Dino Boyd through ’24

» Market Ready: Check out the REDBLACKS’ pending free agents

“I’m committed to this organization, this city and RNation. I’m committed to the vision of Coach Dyce and (Shawn Burke),” said Behar. “Getting this contract figured out for two more years of playing in the capital is the best Holiday present I’ve ever had. Let’s build this thing.”

The receiver has spent the last three seasons with the REDBLACKS, and enjoyed the most productive year of his career in 2022. Through 13 games, the London, Ontario native hauled in 59 receptions for 727 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. Behar also ran for an additional 254 yards after the catch.

A product of Carleton University, Behar was drafted fifth overall by the Edmonton Elks in 2017, before returning to Ottawa with the REDBLACKS in 2019.