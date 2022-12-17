CFL, Elks mourn the death of Christian Saulsberry

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released the following statement regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry:

“Early Saturday morning, the Edmonton Elks were devastated to learn of the death of running back Christian Saulsberry after he was shot in Memphis, Tennessee. First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.

Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold. His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.”

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie expressed his condolences to everyone impacted by the sudden loss of the 25-year-old, who made his CFL debut with the Elks this past season.