Stamps sign National RB Ryth-Jean Giraud

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday that the team has signed National running back Ryth-Jean Giraud.

RELATED

» Stamps name Dickenson GM, Hufnagel stays as pres.

» View: Calgary Stampeders pending free agents

» Stamps extend Reggie Begelton through 2024

Giraud was a selected in the fifth-round of the 2022 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes and attended training camp with the club. He appeared in two pre-season games for the Alouettes and scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of play in the team’s second preseason game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. In the two preseason contests, Giraud had one carry for two yards and a touchdown, one punt return for six yards, one kickoff return for 21 yards and two defensive tackles.

Giraud was a two-time conference all-star at the Universite de Montreal, he was named as a returner in 2018 and as a running back in 2019. In 16 career games for the Carabins, he carried the ball 125 times for 841 yards and five touchdowns, made 29 receptions for 300 yards and one score and returned 41 punts for 241 yards and nine kickoffs for 222 yards.

In 2022, Giraud played safety for Lincoln University in Oakland, CA. In eight games for the Oaklanders, he recorded 21 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.