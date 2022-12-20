Hamilton Sports Group partners w/ Women’s FootbALL Conference

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Sports Group has announced a partnership with the first annual Women’s FootbALL Conference, which will take place at Tim Hortons Field on February 18-19, 2023.

“We are extremely proud to work alongside this impressive collection of women and allies in the football industry,” said Courtney Stephen, a former seven-year CFL player and the director of community partnerships, Hamilton Sports Group.

“Football is for everyone and when we learned about the first annual Women’s FootbALL conference, we wanted to do whatever we could to help make it an overwhelming success.”

The two-day virtual and in-person conference will provide an opportunity for women and girls in football to learn from female leaders in the football industry and includes clinic-style educational presentations, a panel discussion and Q&A period, an on-field session and a networking event in the evening. Every participant will also receive complimentary tickets to a Tiger-Cats home game in 2023.

“With the increasing popularity of women and girls in football, we would like to present an opportunity for all females and gender minorities in football to feel welcome,” said Taylor MacIntyre, founder of the Women’s FootbALL Conference.

“At the Women’s FootbALL Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn skills needed to succeed in the industry, receive guidance from female leaders and allies in football, network with decision-makers and change-makers in Ontario and will be inspired by dozens of success stories from women in football.”

The Women’s FootbALL conference will be geared towards women who are aspiring to a career in coaching, scouting, football operations, officiating, football administration or other opportunities in the sport and the goal of the event is to equip attendees with the tools, resources and courage to continue to pursue opportunities within the industry.

“The Women’s FootbALL Conference will positively impact females and other gender-minority coaches, administrators, players, and support staff within football,” said Emily Todd, conference coordinator.

“The goal is to create opportunities for women to network and connect with other females in the football industry, to share experiences, and to learn skills for life and football. The event will provide training on the female perspective within football, which enables coaches to create safe and inclusive opportunities for women in football, regardless of their role.”

Click here for more information or to register for the first annual Women’s FootbALL conference.