REDBLACKS extend DL Onyeka through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced Tuesday that they have signed National defensive lineman Kene Onyeka to a two-year contract extension. Onyeka was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Onyeka returns to Ottawa in 2023 for his fourth season both in the league and as a member of the REDBLACKS. During the 2022 season the defensive lineman enjoyed the highest production of his career. The Lagos, Nigeria native, who grew up in Brampton, Ontario, appeared in 17 games, recording 26 total tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.

“I’m very happy to sign on for another two years with the REDBLACKS,” said Onyeka. “I’m just happy to get to do what I love in a place that I love.”

A product of the Carleton Ravens, Onyeka was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 CFL Draft by the REDBLACKS.