Touchdown Atlantic returns in 2023

TORONTO — Touchdown Atlantic is back!

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The regular season match-up is set for Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary’s University, with kick-off at 5 p.m. in Halifax (Atlantic Standard Time), which is 4 p.m. in Ontario (Eastern Time) and 2 p.m. in Saskatchewan (Central Standard Time).

“Touchdown Atlantic brings our fans together in a fun and exciting way,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

“It’s our way of showing our friends in Atlantic Canada that they’re an important part of the CFL family – and inviting our fans from across the country to ‘come for the game and stay for a vacation.’”

RELATED

» Circle Your Calendars: CFL releases full 2023 schedule

» Learn more about Touchdown Atlantic

» Through the Lens: Revisiting TDA 2022

» A Lesson In Atlantics: Looking back at past TDA games

Next year’s edition builds on the success of Touchdown Atlantic in 2022. Last summer’s game, also played between Saskatchewan and Toronto, sold out in less than 24 hours and featured a packed house of 10,866 at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Through job creation and wages, event expenditures and spending by out-of-town travellers, the event supported more than $12.7 million in overall economic activity across Nova Scotia. Tourism operators say Halifax is ready for CFL football – and another strong contingent of visiting CFL fans.

The Saint Mary’s University football program is one of the most successful in the country and one of the most popular in the region. The Huskies have reached the Vanier Cup nine times, winning the national championship of Canadian university football on three occasions (1973, 2001 and 2002).

Ticket details for Touchdown Atlantic 2023 will be announced in the new year. Fans can subscribe to the CFL Newsletter for the latest updates and information.

QUOTES

“I am thrilled to welcome the CFL back to Halifax for the 2023 Touchdown Atlantic game. This past season we hosted several events that re-introduced fans from across the region and the country to our Atlantic hospitality as a sports city. Halifax is excited to be the host city for the rematch between the Roughriders and the Argonauts. Having the game in Halifax will allow us to give the CFL and its fans an experience that will have them coming back for more.”

– Mayor Mike Savage, Halifax Regional Municipality

“There are few, if any, places on the planet I enjoy visiting more than Atlantic Canada. You’ve opened your arms to us in the past and welcomed us like family members and I celebrate your formidable history of embracing others. We once again are looking forward to your unique hospitality; a combination of warm hearts, down home music and some of the most delectable food imaginable. We look forward to being the home team on July 29, and to being the visiting team in the future when the CFL permanently calls Atlantic Canada home.”

– Michael “Pinball” Clemons, General Manager, Toronto Argonauts

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Halifax after an incredible visit for Touchdown Atlantic in 2022. The people of Nova Scotia welcomed us with open arms and it was so special to see how many of our fans traveled thousands of miles to join us. I know I speak for all Rider Nation when I say we can’t wait to go back and share that amazing East Coast experience again in 2023!”

– Craig Reynolds, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Roughriders

“Saint Mary’s University has a proud tradition of excellence for student-athletes – including in Huskies’ football. The opportunity to host the CFL’s Touchdown Atlantic football game in July 2023 is an opportunity to demonstrate this proud tradition to a national audience. We are delighted to partner with the Canadian Football League in this initiative to bring superior athletes to our campus and to Atlantic Canada.”

– Robert Summerby-Murray, President and Vice-Chancellor, Saint Mary’s University

“Halifax was host to many successful Touchdown Atlantic related events last year, so we’re very pleased the CFL is bringing the game itself to our region. Halifax has a reputation as a great sports city, from hosting international sporting events to supporting our local teams, and the tourism sector is ready to showcase our region and hospitality to CFL fans and visitors.”

– Ross Jefferson, President and CEO, Discover Halifax