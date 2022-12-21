Argos sign WR/Ret Lonnie Moore IV

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver/returner Lonnie Moore IV.

The 24-year-old spent time with the New York Jets in 2022 at the team’s rookie mini-camp after a record setting career at Monmouth University.

The five-foot-10, 175-pounder spent five seasons (2017-2021) at the New Jersey school where he finished as the Hawks all-time leader in kickoff return yards (1,839), sits second in career receptions (213) and all-purpose yards (4,880) and third in receiving yards (2,756).

Moore, who hails from New Jersey as well, was a three-time First Team All-Big South selection.