REDBLACKS extend DL Laing through 2024

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced they have signed National defensive lineman Cleyon Laing to a two-year contract extension. Laing was scheduled to become a free agent on February 14.

Laing returns to Ottawa in 2023 to suit up for his fourth season as a member of the REDBLACKS and his 10th in the CFL. The Edmonton native played in all 18 games for the team in 2022 and recorded three of his 39 career sacks.

Laing started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2013 and spent three seasons with the team. He joined the REDBLACKS for the 2016 season, winning a Grey Cup in Ottawa.

Laing would return to the Argos for the 2017 season where he was a part of the Grey Cup championship team. The defensive lineman would spend three seasons in Toronto before making the decision to return to the nation’s capital in 2021.