Riders sign American WR Kendall Watson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday that they have signed American wide receiver Kendall Watson.

Watson played five collegiate seasons from 2017 until 2022 at Samford University after joining the team as a walk-on freshman. The Tennessee native suited up for 47 career games as a Bulldog making 167 receptions for 2,064 yards. Watson averaged 12.4 yards per catch and scored 14 touchdowns.

Watson had strong seasons throughout his collegiate career, however his standout season came during senior year. The receiver recorded a career-highs in yards (1,034), touchdowns (10), average receptions per game (6.8) and average yards per game (79.5). Watson was named Second-Team All-Conference by both coaches and media for his efforts.