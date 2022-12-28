Argos sign American WR Aaron Parker

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Aaron Parker, the team announced on Wednesday.

Parker, 24, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before a move to Carolina where he played one game for the Panthers in 2021. The six-foot-two, 210-pound receiver was released by the Panthers in May of 2022 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in June.

The Maryland native attended the University of Rhode Island (2016-2019) where he played in 44 games, catching 216 passes for 3,443 yards and 30 touchdowns. In his senior season, Parker hauled in 81 balls for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the CAA in receiving and was named First Team All-Conference in 2018 and 2019.