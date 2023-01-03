Argos part ways with receiver Brandon Banks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have parted ways with American wide receiver Brandon Banks, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Brandon arrived here as a bitter rival and leaves as a member of the Argos family,” said Argos General Manager Michael Clemons. “We thank him for his contributions on the field and for his veteran leadership in the locker room. His time in Double Blue may have been Speedy, but now he’ll always B a champion.”

RELATED

» Bio: Brandon Banks by the numbers

» View the Toronto Argonauts pending Free Agents

» Landry: Pivoting into the New Year

» Steinberg: My top-10 games of the 2022 season

Banks, 35, played 16 games for the Boatmen last season after being signed by the club in February of 2022. The North Carolina native caught 37 balls for 522 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Argos win their 18th Grey Cup and Banks’ first championship after four previous trips to the big game.

The five-foot-seven, 150-pound receiver was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2019, is a four-time CFL All-Star (’14-’15, ‘18-’19), six-time East All-Star (’14-’19), and was the league’s Most Outstanding Special Team’s Player in 2015.

Banks spent his previous eight seasons in Hamilton (’13-’21) playing 111 games while climbing the Tabbies franchise record books every season he played before finishing first in kick return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779) and missed field goal return touchdowns (5), finishing second in total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686) and punt return touchdowns (7) and inside the top eight in receptions (442), receiving yards (5,678) and receiving touchdowns (44). Banks’ had a magical 2019 season leading the CFL in every major receiving category on route to 112 catches, 1,550 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and two missed field goal return touchdowns, a Most Outstanding Player Award and a trip to the Grey Cup.