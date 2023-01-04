Elks re-sign Global K Gaglianone, two others

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have re-signed Global player Rafael Gaglianone (K), and signed Americans Rashard Causey Jr. (DB) and CJ Sims (WR), the club announced Wednesday.

Gaglianone returns to the Green and Gold after spending last season on Edmonton’s practice roster. The native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was drafted 17th overall by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Global Draft.

The 28-year-old played from 2014 to 2018 at the University of Wisconsin, where he was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2017, received All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2018 and was a All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection in 2014. Gaglianone is tied for second all-time in the Big Ten with 426 points, in 56 career games.

Causey played last season with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL, making eight solo tackles with four assists. The Miami native previously spent time in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason in 2019, and on the practice roster of the Denver Broncos in 2019 and Miami Dolphins in 2020.

The 26-year-old- Causey played collegiately at UCF from 2015 to 2018, helping the Knights win 25 straight games over his final two seasons. As a senior, he appeared in 13 games and made five starts, recording 48 total tackles, six pass breakups, two sacks, and tying for the team lead with three forced fumbles.

Sims recently completed his college career by winning RMAC (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams of Player of the Year, after averaging 26.2 yards on kickoff returns in his senior season at New Mexico Highlands University. As a junior in 2021, the Covington, La., native earned- the RMAC Offensive Player of the Year award after leading the NCAA Division II conference in both receiving yards (1,007) and touchdowns (10).

Prior to attending New Mexico Highlands, the Covington, La., product spent two seasons playing at junior college football for the Butler Grizzlies. In his freshman season, 2016, Sims recorded 51 receptions for 802 yards with four touchdowns, while averaging 26 yards on kick returns en route to receiving NJCAA All-American honourable mention.