Lions part ways with DB Loucheiz Purifoy

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have parted ways with American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, the team announced on Twitter on Wednesday.
Transaction:#BCLions have parted ways with American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy.
We thank Looch for his contributions to the squad. pic.twitter.com/slZhZZaDXc
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 4, 2023
Purifoy signed with the Lions as a free agent in February of 2022. In 18 games, the 30-year-old tallied 55 tackles on defence, and another nine on special teams to go along with a sack, and three interceptions.
Prior to joining the Lions, the team he started his CFL career with in 2016 and 2017, Purifoy suited up in 40 games over three seasons (2018-2021) in Saskatchewan where he recorded 106 defensive tackles, eight interceptions and a forced fumble.
The five-foot-11, 190-pounder also played seven games in Ottawa in 2018, tallying 29 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble before heading to the Riders to finish out the campaign.