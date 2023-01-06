Ferguson: Shining a light on the defensive pending FAs

With the holiday season suddenly in the rear view mirror, despite my toddler son continuously believing we should watch The Grinch and The Polar Express on loop until CFL Kickoff in June, most people have completed their most hectic shopping experience of the year.

For CFL decision makers, the shopping list remains long and varied as Free Agency looms just over one month away and endless questions remaining about how the market will all shake out.

There is no secret in the CFL that offensive players, specifically quarterbacks, control much of the market as they are the ‘big ticket’ items each winter.

Defenders rarely get the type of coverage and analysis they are due at this time of year as we focus on the shiny toys that are offensive skill position players. That being said, look around the CFL landscape in 2022 and you’ll see just how many great defenders there are and begin to imagine how they could change the complexion of your team.

Here is a look at that landscape judged by percentage of total team tackles made vs. explosive defensive plays.

When we narrow down this list of several hundred worthy defenders, we get 108 sack masters, ball hawks, and tackling machines who remain available as of this writing for Free Agency in February.

The question quickly becomes for each head coach and general manager across the country; what are you looking for to improve your team, and more importantly, at what cost?

If it’s dominating defensive tacklers you’re in search of, take a trip to Regina where two of the top three tacklers in the league reside in Rider green. Darnell Sankey and Larry Dean join Hamilton’s Jovan Santos-Knox, Ottawa’s Avery Williams and Toronto’s Wynton McManis as the CFL’s most productive tacklers for their team. Hardly surprising if you watched many games last season.

What if you’re looking for a special teams specific dynamo?

With four BC Lions in the top-10, including recently released standout Loucheiz Purifoy, the Leos will be hard pressed to not have interest from other clubs in their unsung special teams heroes including Kevin Francis. However, the real story here is the appeal of Montreal Alouettes weak side linebacker and special teams tackle leader amongst remaining pending free agents, Tyrice Beverette.

Beverette not only made numerous big plays on defence as he worked into the lineup after moving from Hamilton to Montreal, he was an elite special teams producer. A combination that should garner significant interest. That combination is unique and puts Beverette in rare air when combining defensive tackle % with special teams tackle % for ‘team tackle %’ below.

While Sankey and Dean remain at the top with Santos-Knox, a trio of Alouettes in Beverette, Adarius Pickett, and Wes Sutton all rest amongst the top-10 tackle producers. This is a stat that suggests Montreal’s defence will either continue to grow together this off-season or be attacked from all angles come early February.

That is down-to-down tackle production, but what if your team is in search of a spark? In search of a big play guy who can make that game changing defensive decision to singlehandedly change the outlook of a game or your entire season? We begin with a look at 2022 leaders in % of team sacks.

There’s no secret that Lorenzo Mauldin IV was an absolute beast for an Ottawa REDBLACKS defence in search of health and consistent playmaking. As the only player to break the 30% of team sacks mark, ‘Lozo’ was getting all the offensive lines attention come OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and beyond, but just couldn’t be blocked.

Sacks are great, but if you’re in search of stealing an extra possession, here are the percentage of team interception leaders.

Some great defensive backs have already signed extensions with their clubs, but names like Money Hunter, Garry Peters and Nick Taylor remain with an expiring contract while being dominant forces in their respective defences. Hamilton’s strong side linebacker Kameron Kelly adds great scheme versatility in Hamilton with his free safety background and big frame, while the previously referenced Loucheiz Purifoy is suddenly amongst the most intriguing options as a free man.

The final metric is what I call ‘big play %.’ This is the percentage of sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, knockdowns and tackles for loss that a player made for their team. If you want overall playmakers, this is your shopping list.

One the strength of his sacks, Mauldin leads the way with fellow defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and Jake Ceresna nearby. Montreal’s Wes Sutton slides in as the highest non-lineman with Larry Dean adding value from his tackle-heavy season by still finding ways to create big plays.

These are the names on every big board across the country that will be discussed as puzzle pieces fusing together in the mystery that is off-season roster construction. All aboard!