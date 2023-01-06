Riders sign American DB Austin Joyner

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Austin Joyner, the team announced on Friday.

Joyner (5’11-200) played the 2021 season with the BC Lions, starting five games and racking up 18 tackles. The 25-year-old spent part of the 2020 season with the Alphas of the developmental Spring League in San Antonio.

Joyner played four collegiate seasons (2015-2018) at the University of Washington. The former Husky recorded 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, three pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery in 29 games. The Washington native contributed on special teams, returning eight kicks for 98 yards.