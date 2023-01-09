Elks sign American DB Louchiez Purifoy

EDMONTON — Just a few days after his release from the BC Lions, Louchiez Purifoy has found a new home.

The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have signed the American defensive back.

The 30-year-old was named both a CFL and West Division All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022, after playing in all 18 regular season games with the BC Lions. The veteran safety totalled 55 tackles, with three interceptions and one sack.

Purifoy has spent six seasons in the CFL, appearing in 101 regular season games with the Lions (2016, 2017, 2022), Ottawa REDBLACKS (2018), and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018, 2019, 2021). He has 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16 interceptions and six forced fumbles in his CFL career.

After playing collegiately at Florida, Purifoy began his pro career in the NFL, suiting up for 11 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

The Edmonton Elks also announced Monday the signing of American defensive back Kai Gray. Gray most recently played at Lincoln University (2022), where he recorded 50 defensive tackles, four forced fumbles and seven pass deflections. Prior to joining Lincoln University, the New Jersey native appeared in 11 games for Sam Houston State in 2019 and spent two seasons (2016-2017) at Rutgers, totalling 73 tackles and three interceptions in 20 games.