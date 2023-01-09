Stamps extend OL Zack Williams, release Good-Jones for NFL opportunity

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract extension. A third-round selection by the Stamps in the 2019 CFL Draft, Williams had been eligible to become a free agent in February.

“We’re excited to bring (Williams) back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We want players like (Williams) on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”

“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”

In 2022, his third season with the Stampeders, Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard. He was part of an offensive line that allowed just 17 sacks – 12 fewer than the next-best team in that category – and helped the Stampeders lead the CFL with 135.3 rushing yards per game, 21.8 yards more than runner-up Winnipeg. The offensive line helped Ka’Deem Carey win the CFL rushing crown.

Williams has dressed for all 34 regular-season and playoff games over the past two seasons including 33 starts. He saw action in two games as a rookie in 2019.

Prior to joining the Stampeders, Williams played four seasons at the University of Manitoba and was a Canada West all-star in 2018.

The Stampeders also announced on Monday that they’ve released American offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Good-Jones joined the Stampeders in 2021 and played 22 regular season games and two playoff contests over the past two seasons.

As part of a busy Monday, the team also announced the signing of national defensive lineman Kelon Thomas.

Thomas was honoured as the outstanding defensive lineman from the Canadian Junior Football League’s B.C. Conference in 2022 after collecting 11.5 sacks in 10 regular-season games for the Okanagan Sun. He also had 19.5 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Thomas had seven tackles and two sacks in the Sun’s two conference playoff wins and 2.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks in Okanagan’s 21-19 victory over the Regina Thunder in the Canadian Bowl. In three seasons for the Sun, Thomas accumulated 42 tackles, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.