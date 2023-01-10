Bombers release DB Tyrell Ford to pursue NFL opportunity

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that the team has released National defensive back Tyrell Ford to allow him to pursue an NFL opportunity.

According to a post on his Instagram page, the first-year defensive back has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Ford was selected 13th overall by the Bombers in the 2022 CFL Draft and would go on to spend his rookie season with the team after attending NFL mini-camps with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive back suited up for all 18 games, recording three tackles and 10 special teams tackles.

Ford showed off his elite athleticism with an impressive outing at the 2022 CFL Combine presented by New Era. The defensive back recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds, the fastest of any combine participant in 2022 and tied Shamawd Chambers (2012) for the seventh-best all-time finish in CFL Combine history. In addition to a head-turning 40 time, Ford registered a 4.27 shuttle and 7.03 three-cone while totalling 15 reps on the bench press.

A product of the University of Waterloo Warriors, Ford was named a three-time OUA all-star and a two-time U SPORTS second-team all-Canadian during his four seasons with the team.