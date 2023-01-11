Argos add American DB Keith Washington Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday that the team has signed American defensive Keith Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. played eight games for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022, recording 18 tackles and one interception. The defensive back spent 2020 and 2021 with the New Orleans Saints in the NFL after being signed by the team as an undrafted free agent.

The Alabama native played two seasons at West Virginia University in 2018 and 2019 where over the course of 22 games he made 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and 24 pass deflections.

Washington Jr. started his college career at Michigan in 2015, redshirting before playing in nine games in 2016. A move to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2017 saw Washington Jr. play in nine more games before his final transfer to WVU.