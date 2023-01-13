Stamps ink American RB LeVante Bellamy

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday that the team has signed American running back LeVante Bellamy.

The 26-year-old running back was a standout at Western Michigan University and has five games of National Football League experience with the Denver Broncos.

After completing his collegiate career, Bellamy signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In five NFL games he registered four carries for 11 yards, one catch for five yards and two tackles.

At Western Michigan, Bellamy earned first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours in both of his final two seasons and finished as the fourth all-time rusher in school history. He was the conference’s offensive player of the year as a senior in 2019 and led nation with 23 rushing touchdowns while rushing for 1,472 yards in 13 games. That year, he also received the Vern Smith Leadership Award as the conference’s top player. The 1,000-yard season was the second of Bellamy’s career as he rushed for 1,228 yards as a junior.

In 48 games at Western Michigan, Bellamy had 617 carries for 3,720 yards and 35 touchdowns as well as 57 receptions for 370 yards and one score and 19 kickoff returns for 358 yards.