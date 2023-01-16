Riders add American DB Rodney Clemons

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rodney Clemons.

Clemons (six-foot, 205 pounds) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad. The Texas native spent a portion of the 2021 season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Clemons played five collegiate seasons (2015-2019) at Southern Methodist University. In 54 games, the former Mustang recorded 275 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, 34 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. In his senior season in 2019, Clemons led the team with four interceptions to earn Second-Team All-ACC honours.