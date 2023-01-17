Elks extend pair of National playmakers, including WR Danny Vandervoort

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Jamie Harry and National wide receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions, the club announced Tuesday. Each were scheduled to become free agents on February 14.

Harry appeared in nine games for the Elks in 2022 after being released by the BC Lions in late July. The Quebec native spent parts of three seasons with the Lions (2019, 2021, 2022), appearing in 13 games.

“Jamie is a Canadian defensive back that played meaningful snaps for us down the stretch,” Elks assistant general manger Geroy Simon said. “We look forward to him competing this year and watching his growth.”

Originally a fifth round pick of the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, the University of Ottawa Gee-Gee has 27 total tackles in his CFL career.

Vandervoort suited up in all 18 games for the Elks at wide receiver during the 2022 campaign, catching eight passes for 75 yards, both career highs, with one touchdown reception. It was the McMaster product’s second year in Edmonton after spending his first two CFL seasons (2017, 2018) with the Lions.

“Danny is a coveted National veteran who can play any receiver position on the field,” said Simon. “We’re happy to come to terms and have him back in 2023.”

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Vandervoort has recorded 12 receptions for 154 yards and three receiving touchdowns over 57 regular season contests.

The Elks open their 2023 regular season schedule on June 11 at Commonwealth Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.