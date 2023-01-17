Ticats add DB depth with Herzog, Rountree

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive backs R.J. Rountree and Zach Herzog.

Rountree, 24, most recently played 11 games in his only season at Virginia Union University (2022), registering 35 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, one interception and two blocked kicks.

The six-foot, 195-pound native of Silver Spring, MD began his collegiate career at Concord University (2016-2017) where he played one game in 2017 after redshirting his first year on campus. Rountree played six games over one season at Bowie State University (2019), registering two total tackles before transferring to Virginia Union.

Herzog, 28, most recently spent training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022), after originally being selected by the club in the seventh round, 63rd overall of the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft.

The five-foot-nine, 192-pound native of Windsor, Ont. played 30 games over five seasons at Hillsdale College (2017-2021), registering 244 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three interceptions and earned First Team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honours in 2019.