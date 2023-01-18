MODP Stays Put: REDBLACKS extend Mauldin

OTTAWA — The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player will be back in Ottawa for 2023.

The REDBLACKS have extended defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, keeping him in the nation’s capital through this coming season.

Mauldin is the third-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“What’s good Ottawa! It was such a pleasure playing for the REDBLACKS in 2022 and I happen to love you all so much that I wanted to do it again in 2023!” said Mauldin. “My family and I are excited to keeping calling Ottawa home next season. Thanks for the love, RNation!”

The 30-year-old took the league by storm in his first season with the REDBLACKS, after arriving from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats via free agency. The Sacramento, CA native set a team single season record with a CFL-leading 17 sacks in 2022. He also recorded 43 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles while appearing in all 18 games.

REDBLACKS’ GM Shawn Burke has enjoyed a productive week. He extended the contract of quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on Monday.

“Lorenzo Mauldin is a player who gives everything he can every time he hits the field and is someone you don’t want to be playing against,” said Burke. “He was last year’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for a reason and we’re excited to see him take the next step in his career as a REDBLACK.”

Named to the 2022 CFL All-Star team, Mauldin became just the second player in Ottawa franchise history to earn Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours and the first since Greg Marshall in 1983.

After a stint in the NFL, Mauldin joined the Ticats in 2019. He appeared in 17 games across the 2019 and 2021 seasons, recording 25 total tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble.