Ticats ink two, including DL McKinley Williams

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday that the football club has signed two American defensive linemen including McKinley Williams and Alvin Ward Jr.

Williams played one game in his first season in the Canadian Football League with the Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering one defensive tackle. The six-foot-four, 285-pound native of Miramar, FL previously spent time with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022) after playing 61 games over six seasons (2016 to 2021) at Syracuse University.

Ward most recently played nine games over two seasons at Mercer University from 2020 to 2021, registering 39 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a quarterback sack, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four, 235-pound native of Ahoskie, N.C. began his collegiate career at Georgia Southern University, where he played 27 games over three seasons from 2017 until 2019, registering eight total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.