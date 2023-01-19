Ace In The Hole: Mike Miller extends w/ Bombers

WINNIPEG — The CFL’s all-time leader in special teams tackles is staying in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with National fullback Mike Miller on a one-year contract extension. He was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Miller (six-foot, 221 pounds, Acadia; born: March 15, 1989, in Riverview, N.B.) returns to the Blue Bombers for a sixth season after initially joining the team as a free agent in 2017.

Miller is one of the greatest special teams players in Canadian Football League history; he is the CFL’s all-time leader in special teams tackles with 226, having taken over top spot in that category during the 2021 season.

Miller led the Blue Bombers with 16 special teams tackles in 2022, adding a forced fumble in his 18 regular season games while registering four more tackles on specials in the playoffs. During his days in Winnipeg, Miller has not missed a single game while amassing 110 special teams tackles, which ranks third in club history behind Wade Miller (184) and Brendan Rogers (124).

As a Blue Bomber, Miller led the league in special teams tackles in 2021 with 25, finished second in 2019 with the same total and racking up 22 in both 2017 and 2018.

A West Division All-Star in 2019 and 2021, Miller was also the West Division’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in both those seasons. He was named the Blue Bombers’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2019 and 2021 and the club’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021.

Miller signed with the Bombers in 2017 after spending the first six years of his CFL career in Edmonton, first landing there as an undrafted free agent.