Revamped CFL Combine season, CFL Draft highlight ’23 off-season

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced several key dates during the 2023 off-season, including ones for the new CFL Invitational Combine at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, the expanded five-day CFL Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton, the CFL Draft and its Global counterpart, and more.

The 2023 regular season kicks off with Thursday Night Football on June 8 with the BC Lions travelling to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders.

2023 OFF-SEASON KEY DATES

January 21 – National/Global Kicking Showcase

Prospects to gather at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego to put their skills on display

February 14 – Free Agency

Free agents will be able to officially sign with clubs at noon ET

March 3 – CFL Invitational Combine

The University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House will host invited players from across Canada in a showcase of the country’s football talent

March 22-26 – CFL Combine presented by New Era

Expanded and restructured five-day event at Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton, featuring medical testing and measurements, traditional on- and off-field testing, individual drills and one-on-ones

May 2 – CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft

The top National and Global prospects will be selected by CFL clubs

CFL Global Draft: 11 a.m. ET

CFL Draft: 8 p.m. ET

May 10 – Rookie Camp opens

First-year players take the field with their new clubs

May 13 – Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters

May 14 – Training camps open

Official opening of camps for all nine clubs

May 16 – Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters

Pre-season Week 1

Monday, May 22 | EDM at CGY | 4 p.m. ET

Pre-season Week 2

Friday, May 26 | MTL at OTT | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | TOR at HAM | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | WPG at EDM | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | BC at SSK | 7 p.m. ET

Pre-season Week 3

Thursday, June 1 | OTT at TOR | 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 1 | CGY at BC | 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2 | HAM at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2 | SSK at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET

June 3 – End of Training Camp

Camps to conclude ahead of the upcoming season

June 8 – 2023 Regular Season Opener