Revamped CFL Combine season, CFL Draft highlight ’23 off-season
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced several key dates during the 2023 off-season, including ones for the new CFL Invitational Combine at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, the expanded five-day CFL Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton, the CFL Draft and its Global counterpart, and more.
The 2023 regular season kicks off with Thursday Night Football on June 8 with the BC Lions travelling to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders.
2023 OFF-SEASON KEY DATES
January 21 – National/Global Kicking Showcase
- Prospects to gather at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego to put their skills on display
February 14 – Free Agency
- Free agents will be able to officially sign with clubs at noon ET
March 3 – CFL Invitational Combine
- The University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House will host invited players from across Canada in a showcase of the country’s football talent
March 22-26 – CFL Combine presented by New Era
- Expanded and restructured five-day event at Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton, featuring medical testing and measurements, traditional on- and off-field testing, individual drills and one-on-ones
May 2 – CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft
- The top National and Global prospects will be selected by CFL clubs
- CFL Global Draft: 11 a.m. ET
- CFL Draft: 8 p.m. ET
May 10 – Rookie Camp opens
- First-year players take the field with their new clubs
May 13 – Rosters reduced to 85 players
- Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters
May 14 – Training camps open
- Official opening of camps for all nine clubs
May 16 – Rosters reduced to 75 players
- Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters
Pre-season Week 1
- Monday, May 22 | EDM at CGY | 4 p.m. ET
Pre-season Week 2
- Friday, May 26 | MTL at OTT | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, May 27 | TOR at HAM | 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, May 27 | WPG at EDM | 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, May 27 | BC at SSK | 7 p.m. ET
Pre-season Week 3
- Thursday, June 1 | OTT at TOR | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday, June 1 | CGY at BC | 10:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 2 | HAM at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, June 2 | SSK at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET
June 3 – End of Training Camp
- Camps to conclude ahead of the upcoming season
June 8 – 2023 Regular Season Opener
- 9 p.m. ET | BC at CGY