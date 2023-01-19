Ticats ink a trio of American receivers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a trio of American receivers, bringing in Darvin Kidsy Jr., Lio’undre Gallimore and Kendrick Price Jr.

Kidsy, 27, previously spent time in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022). He was also in the United States Football League with the Houston Gamblers (2022). The six-foot, 180-pound native of Missouri City, TX, originally signed with the NFL’s Washington Football Team (2018-2019), where he suited up in five regular season games, registering one reception for eight yards. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2020-2021).

Kidsy played 12 games over two seasons at Texas Southern University (2016-2017), registering 38 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at North Texas University, where he played 36 games over three seasons (2013-2015), totalling 48 receptions for 539 yards with two receiving touchdowns. He also factored into the return game with 31 punt returns for 265 yards and two touchdowns, with 18 kickoff returns for 428 yards and one touchdown.

Gallimore, 23, most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the Atlanta Falcons (2022). The five-foot-10, 171-pound native of Miami Gardens, FL played 44 games over four seasons at Valdosta St. University (2017-2019, 2021), registering 145 receptions for 2,808 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns and earned First Team All-Gulf South Conference honours in 2018 and Second Team All-Gulf South Conference honours in 2019.

Price, 24, most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022). The six-foot-one, 205-pound native of Lindale, TX played 37 games over five seasons at Northwestern State University (2017-2021), registering 60 receptions for 868 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.