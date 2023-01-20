Als sign four, including WR Hasise Dubois

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed receivers Hasise Dubois, Tyler Snead and Donald Stewart, along with offensive lineman Jalen Burks. All four players are Americans.

Dubois (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL last year. The Irvington, NJ native completed his collegiate career on a strong note, catching 75 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games during his last season in 2019. He had his best career outing against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, when he amassed 143 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Snead (five-foot-seven, 174 pounds) was a crowd favourite at East Carolina University Pirates’ home games during the four years he donned their uniform, as the 22-year-old Raleigh, NC native made 201 catches for 2,385 yards and 18 touchdowns in 37 games. He also returned 60 kickoffs for 1,268 yards and two touchdowns, on top of gaining 260 yards on 37 punt returns. His on-field prowess allowed him to take part in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp in 2022.

Stewart (six-foot-four, 210 pounds) concluded his collegiate career playing two seasons with the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons, making 38 catches for 429 yards and one touchdown in 20 games. The 25-year-old Elizabeth, NJ native had previously played for the Stanford University Cardinal, where he caught 14 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in 32 games.

Burks (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) joined the CFL in 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts, prior to joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that same season. He completed the 2022 campaign on the Bombers’ practice roster. The 26-year-old played five seasons with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers, seeing action in 30 games and being named to the All-WIAC Second Team in 2018 and 2019.