Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Argos add American DL Tyree Johnson

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Tyree Johnson.

RELATED
» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Ferguson: Bo or McBeth? Seeking FA’s biggest story

Johnson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May of 2022, but was released in early August.

The six-foot-four, 240 pound lineman attended Texas A&M from 2018 until 2021 where he played in 47 games and recorded 100 tackles, 23.5 for loss, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Washington, D.C. native was named Second-Team All-SEC after a senior season that saw him tally 8.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. Johnson was also named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in his first year with the Aggies.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!