Argos add American DL Tyree Johnson

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Tyree Johnson.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ferguson: Bo or McBeth? Seeking FA’s biggest story

Johnson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May of 2022, but was released in early August.

The six-foot-four, 240 pound lineman attended Texas A&M from 2018 until 2021 where he played in 47 games and recorded 100 tackles, 23.5 for loss, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Washington, D.C. native was named Second-Team All-SEC after a senior season that saw him tally 8.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. Johnson was also named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in his first year with the Aggies.