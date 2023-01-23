More in the Gosse-tank: REDBLACKS extend fullback

OTTAWA — After a few key players signed on the dotted line last week, Jeremiah Masoli and Lorenzo Mauldin IV both signed extensions, the Ottawa REDBLACKS kept things going on Monday.

The REDBLACKS announced that the team has signed National fullback Anthony Gosselin to a one-year extension. He was eligible to become a free agent in February.

“Hey RNation, I’m very excited to be back with the REDBLACKS,” said Gosselin. “I can’t wait to get back on the field in front of our fans and get to work again with Coach Dyce and the rest of the team.”

Gosselin, 30, is heading into his sixth CFL season, all with the REDBLACKS. The Otterburn, Quebec native has long been a fixture in Ottawa’s blocking schemes, as well as on Head Coach Bob Dyce’s special teams units, recording 11 total tackles in 59 career games in the CFL. Gosselin has also notched 77 receiving yards on 13 career receptions.

The REDBLACKS selected Gosselin in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL Draft.