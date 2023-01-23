Stamps sign American WR/RET Tommylee Lewis

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday that the team has signed American receiver and return specialist Tommylee Lewis.

Lewis comes to Calgary with 41 regular-season games of National Football League experience, spending time the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, while appearing in four NFL playoff games for the Saints.

Lewis fielded 48 punt returns for 408 yards and 28 kickoff returns for 640 yards. As a receiver Lewis reeled in 22 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns and nine carries for 49 yards.

The dual-threat playmaker played college football at Northern Illinois, where he was part of the same receiving corps as Toronto Argonauts receiver Juwan Brescacin. Lewis finished his career with the Huskies ranking second in school history in kickoff-return yards (1,673), fifth in receptions (172) and sixth in all-purpose yards (4,068). He had 18 career touchdowns including 11 receiving, three rushing and four on kickoff returns.

Lewis earned first-team all-Mid-American Conference honours in 2013 after making 86 catches for 715 yards and three touchdowns and returning 11 kickoffs for 312 yards and one major.