Als extend fullback Cibasu, sign four others

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed National fullback Régis Cibasu to a new one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cibasu (6’2″, 233 lbs.) has been utilized at many different positions, taking snaps as both a wide receiver and a fullback since making his Alouettes’ debut in 2021, on top of excelling on special teams. Last season, the 29-year-old caught two passes for eight yards and made four special teams tackles. With his blocking skills, the former Université de Montréal Carabin contributed to the team’s run game success, all while making important blocks on passing situations.

The adopted Montrealer will begin his fourth CFL season in 2023, his third in Montreal, after being drafted in the third round by the Toronto Argonauts in 2018.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» Morris: Als, Maas ready to attack 2023 season

» FA Most Wanted: The human highlight reel

» Wesley Sutton sticks with Als through 2024

“Régis is a true team player, who accepted to see his role change during the season, all while devoting himself entirely to the team,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He does the small things that aren’t always visible. We know what he brings to the table and are happy to count on him for the 2023 season.”

The Alouettes also signed American linebackers Jaylan Alexander and Bryce Notree, as well as American defensive back Jeremy Webb and American defensive lineman Natrez Patrick.

Alexander (6’1″, 240 lbs.) took part in the Chicago Bears mini camp in 2022 following his collegiate career with the Purdue University Boilermakers the previous fall. He finished the season with 113 tackles and one sack, while forcing a fumble and knocking down five passes. In four seasons with the Boilermakers, the 22-year-old Hoffman Estates, IL native amassed 226 tackles.

Notree (6’3″, 225 lbs.) played four seasons for the Southern Illinois University Huskies, where he registered 246 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, as well as nine knockdowns in 26 games. The 24-year-old Texan took part in the 2022 Washington Commanders’ training camp.

Webb (6’4″, 205 lbs.) was a member of the Kansas University Jayhawks in 2021, where he made 31 tackles in 10 games, while knocking down two passes. The 26-year-old took part in the New Orleans Saints mini camp the following spring. He had previously played for the Virginia Tech University Hokies in 2019.

Patrick (6’3″, 242 lbs.) registered five tackles with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 25-year-old Atlanta, GA native played collegiately with the Georgia University Bulldogs, where he was a starter in all four of his seasons, registering 160 tackles and two sacks in 44 games.