Riders sign American running back Emmons

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back B.J. Emmons, the team announced on Tuesday.

Emmons returns to the Green and White after initially signing with the Club in October of 2022 and spending several weeks on the practice roster. Prior to that, the six-foot, 220-pounder signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021 before spending training camp and the preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 25-year-old also had brief stints on Seahawks’ and Jaguars’ practice rosters that season and later signed with the Houston Texans.

The North Carolina native spent two collegiate seasons (2019-20) at Florida Atlantic University, registering 88 carries for 353 yards and seven touchdowns over nine games. Prior to that, Emmons played at Hutchinson Community College (2017) and recorded 694 rushing yards on 150 carries and 10 touchdowns. He spent his freshman season (2016) at the University of Alabama. In six games, Emmons registered 35 rushing attempts for 173 yards and one major.