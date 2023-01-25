Als extend LB Tyrice Beverette

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have extended American linebacker Tyrice Beverette.

In his first season with the Alouettes in 2022, the 27-year-old made 55 defensive tackles, adding an interception and 21 special teams tackles. He returned his interception for 100 yards and a major against the Edmonton Elks, which was the fourth longest interception return in team history. He also forced a fumble, knocked down four passes, and recovered three fumbles.

Beverette was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“Tyrice gave us a spark in his first year with the Alouettes on and off the field” said Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “With one more year of experience on our team, we expect even greater things from him in 2023.”

The Lakewood, N.J. native played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021. In 40 career games in the CFL, the Stony Brook University Seawolves alum amassed 72 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, one interception and one sack.

In 2018, Beverette spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.