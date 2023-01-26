Chase Brown retains top spot in Winter Scouting Bureau Rankings

TORONTO — University of Illinois running back Chase Brown headlines the Winter Edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau.

The London, Ont., native also held the top spot in the Fall Edition of the Bureau that was released last September. He is joined by 19 outstanding collegiate athletes in the ranking of the Top-20 eligible prospects for the 2023 CFL Draft on Tuesday, May 2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as the player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its ranking three times each year in the fall, winter and spring.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: WINTER EDITION

Rank (previous) Name Position School Hometown 1 (1) Chase Brown RB Illinois London, Ont. 2 (3) Sydney Brown DB Illinois London, Ont. 3 (9) Tavius Robinson DL Mississippi Guelph, Ont. 4 (7) Sidy Sow OL Eastern Michigan Bromont, Que. 5 (-) Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse Victoriaville, Que. 6 (4) Jared Wayne WR Pittsburgh Peterborough, Ont. 7 (2) Dontae Bull OL Fresno State Victoria, B.C. 8 (6) Lwal Uguak DL TCU Edmonton, Alta. 9 (10) Jonathan Sutherland DB Penn State Ottawa, Ont. 10 (20) Lake Korte-Moore DL UBC Ottawa, Ont. 11 (16) Harrison Bagayogo DB Guelph Bois-des-Filion, Que. 12 (11) Francis Bemiy DL Southern Utah Montreal, Que. 13 (-) Anthony Bennett DL Regina Weston, Fla. 14 (13) Clark Barnes WR Guelph Brampton, Ont. 15 (-) Michael Brodrique LB Montreal Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. 16 (-) James Peter LB Ottawa Ottawa, Ont. 17 (19) Reece Martin DL Mount Allison Moncton, N.B. 18 (18) Jacob Taylor LB Alberta Beaumont, Alta. 19 (-) Quintin Seguin DL Charleston Southern Windsor, Ont. 20 (-) Phillip Grohovac OL Western Victoria, B.C.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Winter Edition of the Scouting Bureau includes: Seven defensive linemen Four offensive linemen Three defensive backs Three linebackers Two wide receivers One running back



18 schools are represented in the rankings with two schools featuring multiple players: Illinois University (No. 1 Chase Brown and No. 2 Sydney Brown) University of Guelph (No. 11 Harrison Bagayogo and No. 14 Clark Barnes)



11 prospects play in the NCAA; nine are from U SPORTS

Six of the nine first round selections in the 2022 CFL Draft appeared in that season’s Scouting Bureau: Winter Edition

TOP-5 PROSPECTS

1 (1) | CHASE BROWN | RB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.

2022 season: 1,643 rushing yards (fourth-most in the NCAA), 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, 3 receiving), 5.0 yards per carry and ten 100+ rushing yard games

Finalist – Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football in the U.S.

Second team selection on all five official All-American teams

2022 Jon Cornish Trophy winner

Accepted invitation to participate in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Collegiate career: 34 games, 3,206 rushing yards, 446 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns

2 (3) | SYDNEY BROWN | DB | ILLINOIS | LONDON, ONT.

2022 season: 59 tackles (40 solo, 19 assisted), six interceptions (first in the Big Ten; second in the NCAA), seven pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack

2022 USA Today All-American second team, PFF All-American third team, All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and All-Big Ten second team (media)

Accepted invitation to participate in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Collegiate career: 51 games, 319 tackles (186 solo, 133 assisted), ten interceptions, ten tackles for a loss and 26 passes defended

3 (9) | TAVIUS ROBINSON | DL | MISSISSIPPI | GUELPH, ONT.

2022 season: 13 games started, 44 tackles (17 solo, 27 assisted), seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

Accepted invitation to participate in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Three seasons with Mississippi: 90 tackles (36 solo, 54 assisted), 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss

Prior to Mississippi, two seasons at University of Guelph: 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2018 OUA All-Rookie Team and 2019 OUA Second Team All-Star

4 (7) | SIDY SOW | OL | EASTERN MICHIGAN | BROMONT, QUE.

2022 season: 13 games started, allowed two sacks in 949 snaps; Eagles finished first in MAC in red zone offense (93.9 per cent) and third down percentage (44.9), and second in team passing efficiency (137.9)

2022 and 2021 All-MAC first team and 2020 All-MAC third team

Accepted invitation to play in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Eastern Michigan all-time leader in games played (56) and games started (54)

5 (–) | MATTHEW BERGERON | OL| SYRACUSE | VICTORIAVILLE, QUE.