Lions ink RB Gregory ‘Buddy’ Howell Jr., two others

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added three American players to their roster, in running back Gregory ‘Buddy’ Howell Jr. and wide receivers Jake Lampman and Ron Hunt.

Howell, a six-foot-one, 218-pound native of Coconut Grove, FL is a veteran of 55 NFL games, having most recently suited up in 10 contests with the Los Angeles Rams before being placed on injured reserve and earning a Super Bowl ring in 2021.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Lee in ’23: Lions extend veteran DB

He previously played in 45 games over three seasons with the Houston Texans from 2018-2020 and ran for 74 yards on 21 carries. Howell played collegiately at Florida Atlantic from 2015-2017 and recorded 2,166 rushing yards and 21 majors on 412 total carries. He also added 10 receptions for 96 yards in 36 total games.

Lampman (six-foot, 205 pounds) suited up in 12 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2016 and later spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad (2017-2018). The native of East Lansing, MI was a member of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020 before a return to the Saints’ practice roster in 2021. In 48 games at Ferris State (2011-2015), Lampman recorded 153 receptions for 2,320 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 28 carries for 198 yards. As a sophomore in 2012, he finished third on the squad with 802 all-purpose yards.

Hunt (six-foot-three, 190 pounds), suited up in 45 games at North Carolina A&T and hauled in 61 receptions for 982 yards and six touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2021 when he had 22 catches for 405 yards and three majors. Hunt is a native of Greensboro, NC.