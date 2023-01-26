Staying in CowTown: Stamps extend Brad Muhammad

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Brad Muhammad to a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. The 27-year-old Florida International University alum had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

In 2022, his first season with the Stampeders, Muhammad made 16 starts at halfback and finished third on the team with 50 defensive tackles and second in knockdowns with 10. His statline also included two interceptions, five special-teams tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Both of his interceptions – the first of his career – came in a Week 12 game in Winnipeg.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ferguson: Imagining potential free agency fits

Muhammad signed with the Stampeders after playing five games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021.

In 21 career CFL contests, Muhammad has 64 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, five special-teams stops, two interceptions, 11 knockdowns and one forced fumble.

At Florida International in 2017, Muhammad was named all-Conference USA second team after playing 13 games and recording 53 tackles including one tackle for loss while adding four interceptions including a pick-six. He also had five pass breakups.