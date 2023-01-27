Argos extend National DL Robbie Smith

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed National defensive lineman Robbie Smith to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Smith, 25, played 17 games in 2022 and recorded 22 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» O’Leary: The ripple effect of Bo’s signing

» Ferguson: Ranking the top Canadian pending free agents

The third-year Argo had arguably his best game of the season when it mattered most. The Wilfrid Laurier product tallied four tackles and one sack before blocking a potential game-winning field goal with just 54 seconds on the clock to seal the 109th Grey Cup and give the Argos their record 18th championship.

The Brampton native was a second-round pick, ninth overall, in 2019 and over the course of 45 career games he has posted 61 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, eight sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.