REDBLACKS extend LB Griffin, sign eight others

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American linebacker Frankie Griffin, the team announced on Friday. He was set to become a free agent next month.

Griffin, 27, returned to the REDBLACKS for his second CFL season in 2022, suiting up in eight games, and recording a career high 35 total tackles. A native of Spring, Texas, Griffin first signed with Ottawa on January 28, 2021.

The REDBLACKS also announced the addition of eight additional players on Friday, including returning REDBLACKS in Global defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse and American linebacker Patrick Nelson:

Global defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 211 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-11-05

HOMETOWN: France | SCHOOL: Laval

American linebacker Patrick Nelson

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 216 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-10-23

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL | SCHOOL: Southeastern Methodist

American defensive lineman Wallace Cowins

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-08-07

HOMETOWN: Conyers, GA | SCHOOL: North Alabama

American defensive back Isaiah Huff

HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-10

HOMETOWN: Windsor, CT | SCHOOL: Assumption

America defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 309 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-04-07

HOMETOWN: Hayward, CA | SCHOOL: UC Davis

American wide receiver Malik Williams

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-14

HOMETOWN: Chester, SC | SCHOOL: Appalachian State

American defensive back Al Young

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-12-08

HOMETOWN: Cape Girardeau, MO | SCHOOL: Jackson State

National defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 252 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-12-17

HOMETOWN: Montreal, QC | SCHOOL: Montreal