REDBLACKS extend LB Griffin, sign eight others
OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American linebacker Frankie Griffin, the team announced on Friday. He was set to become a free agent next month.
Griffin, 27, returned to the REDBLACKS for his second CFL season in 2022, suiting up in eight games, and recording a career high 35 total tackles. A native of Spring, Texas, Griffin first signed with Ottawa on January 28, 2021.
The REDBLACKS also announced the addition of eight additional players on Friday, including returning REDBLACKS in Global defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse and American linebacker Patrick Nelson:
Global defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 211 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-11-05
HOMETOWN: France | SCHOOL: Laval
American linebacker Patrick Nelson
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 216 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-10-23
HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL | SCHOOL: Southeastern Methodist
American defensive lineman Wallace Cowins
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-08-07
HOMETOWN: Conyers, GA | SCHOOL: North Alabama
American defensive back Isaiah Huff
HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-10
HOMETOWN: Windsor, CT | SCHOOL: Assumption
America defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 309 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-04-07
HOMETOWN: Hayward, CA | SCHOOL: UC Davis
American wide receiver Malik Williams
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-14
HOMETOWN: Chester, SC | SCHOOL: Appalachian State
American defensive back Al Young
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-12-08
HOMETOWN: Cape Girardeau, MO | SCHOOL: Jackson State
National defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 252 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-12-17
HOMETOWN: Montreal, QC | SCHOOL: Montreal