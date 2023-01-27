Ticats sign American receiver Omar Bayless, two others

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Omar Bayless, National offensive lineman Nicolas Guay and American defensive back Tyrone Hill Jr., the team announced on Friday.

Bayless, 26, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs (2022) after previously spending time on the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers (2020-21). The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Laurel, Mississippi, played 43 games over four seasons at Arkansas State University (2016-19), registering 177 receptions for 2,775 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 26 receiving touchdowns is the most in Arkansas State history, while his 177 receptions and 2,775 receiving yards rank second in school history. In 2019, Bayless posted single-season school records in receiving yards (1,653) and receiving touchdowns (17) and was named Sun Belt player of the year.

Guay, 26, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2022 after being selected by the club in the seventh round, 64th overall, of the 2022 Canadian Football League Draft. The six-foot-two, 300-pound native of Quebec City, Quebec played four seasons at Laval University (2017-21) where he was named a U SPORTS and RSEQ offensive All-Star in 2021. He was a member of Laval’s Vanier Cup winning team in 2018.

Hill Jr., 25, played six games in his only season at Washington State University (2021), registering 20 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups. The six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Passaic, New Jersey began his collegiate career at the University of Buffalo where he played 37 games over four seasons (2017-20), registering 148 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.